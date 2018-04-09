Armenians violated ceasefire 92 times a day

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.