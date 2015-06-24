Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times within a day

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 90 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Vazashen and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Gaymagli and Ashaghi Askipara villages of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions in Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.