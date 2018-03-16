Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili and Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.