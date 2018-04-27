Armenians violated ceasefire 90 times a day

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 90 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara village and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Garalar village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Seyidli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.