 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

    In three regions of Azerbaijan the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, Voskevan, Vozashen villages of Ijevan region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Merzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi