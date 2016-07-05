Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, Voskevan, Vozashen villages of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Merzili village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.