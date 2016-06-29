 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from unnamed heights of Goranboy region

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.   

