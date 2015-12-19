Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 89 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli, Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 100 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.