Armenians violated ceasefire 89 times in a day

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 89 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 95 shots on Armenian positions.