Armenians violated ceasefire 88 times a day

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 88 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli and Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Seyidli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.