Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times in a day

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 87 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located on the Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from Berkaber village of Armenia's Ijevan region.

In addition, Agdam village of Tovuz region took fire from Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Merzili, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 88 shots on Armenian positions.