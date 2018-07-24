Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.