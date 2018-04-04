Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times a day

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.