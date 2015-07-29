Armenians violated ceasefire 86 times in a day using heavy machine guns

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 86 times in various areas of the frontline, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 and 82 mm. mortars.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Merzili, Yusifjanli, Kengerli Shirvanli, Namirli, Garagashli villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.