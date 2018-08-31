Armenians violated ceasefire 86 times a day

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 86 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, Chinari, village and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Garalar villages of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.