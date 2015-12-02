Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 85 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 88 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.