Armenians violated ceasefire 84 times in a day

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 84 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talysh, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli Garagashli Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces 88 shots fired on Armenian positions.