Armenians violated ceasefire 87 times in a day

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 87 times within a day by using 60 and 82 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Qiyamaddinli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghy Veysalli, Alkhanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditionsç Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 109 shots on Armenian positions.