 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times in a day

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 90 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 82 times in a day along the frontline. 

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Giziloba villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, General Garvand, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Merzili, Garagashli, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

    Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 90 shots on Armenian positions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi