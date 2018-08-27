Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times a day

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 82 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and Jil village of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.