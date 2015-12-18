Armenians violated ceasefire 80 times in a day using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 80 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Vozashen, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyiahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 85 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.