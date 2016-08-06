Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.