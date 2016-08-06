 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi