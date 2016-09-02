 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 8 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 8 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Berdavan villages in Noyemberian region and Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Kamarli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located in nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

