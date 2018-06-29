Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times a day

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Movses, Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.