​Armenians violated ceasefire 75 times within a day

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 75 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry reports, Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Chinarli village, Berd region and Kokhanabi village, Tovuz region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino ofKhojavand region Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.