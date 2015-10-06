Armenians violated ceasefire 73 times in a day

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 73 times within a day

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veyselli, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces 109 shots fired on Armenian positions.