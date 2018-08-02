Armenians violated ceasefire 73 times a day

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 73 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Seyidli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Kurdlar village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.