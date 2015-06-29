Armenians violated ceasefire 71 times within a day

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 71 times within a day. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.