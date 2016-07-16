Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 7 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Ashagi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.