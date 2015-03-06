Armenians violated ceasefire 69 times within a day

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 69 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari and Aygepar of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in the villages Agbulag, Alibeyli and Mundzhuglu of Tovuz region and the positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region from the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, villages of Tartar, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Shirvanli. Marzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Garakhanbeily, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.