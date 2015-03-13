Armenians violated ceasefire 65 times within a day

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 65 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari and Mosesgekh villages of Berd regionsubjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located inthe village Kokhanabi, Agdam and Mundzhuglu of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chayli, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, villages of Tartar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Goradiz, Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.