Armenians violated ceasefire 60 times within a day

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 60 times within a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The ceasefire was violated in Chileburt and Goyarkh villages in Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Shikhlar, Marzili, villages in Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidehmedli, Garakhanbeyli, villages in Fuzuli region, Mehdili village in Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills in Gadabay, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.