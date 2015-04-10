Armenians violated ceasefire 59 times within a day

Baku. April 10. REPORT.AZ/ In past days Armenians violated ceasefire 59 times using heavy machine guns and grenade launchers. Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Alibeyli and Kohanebi villages of Tovuz region from positions in the villages of Chinari and Aygepar of Berd region, as well as the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the nameless heights in the Kazakh region from the nameless heights in Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near the Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chayli,Giziloba,Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanly, Marzili, Shirvanli, Bash Gervend of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavend Goradiz settlements, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanly of Fizuli region, Mehdi villages of Jabrayil region.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of our troops also from the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.