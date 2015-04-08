Armenians violated ceasefire 53 times within a day

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars and large-caliber machine guns 53 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.