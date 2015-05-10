Armenians violated ceasefire 52 times within a day

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire 52 times throughout the day in various directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire was violated in Tapgaragoyunlu and Talish villages in Goranboy region, Chileburt, Goyarkh and Giziloba villages in Tartar region, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Marzili, Giyamaddinli, Javahirli, Sarijali and Novruzlu villages in Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidehmedli and Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages in Fuzuli region, Mehdili village in Jabrayil region, as well as nameless hills in Gadabay, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The Armenians were silenced with a retaliatory fire.