Armenians violated ceasefire 47 times within a day

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 47 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition, the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.