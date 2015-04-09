Armenians violated ceasefire 45 times within a day

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia using mortars and large-caliber machine guns 45 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions in Aghdam village of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Javahirli, Novruzlu, Garagashli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.