Armenians violated ceasefire 44 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 44 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.