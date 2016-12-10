Armenians violated ceasefire 43 times using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 43 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh, Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Shuraabad, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.