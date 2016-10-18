Armenians violated ceasefire 4 times throughout the day

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces also were fired from positions at nameless hills in Jabrail region

18 October, 2016 09:39

https://report.az/storage/news/45d1a5b2002d3c6084892a6f9ceebc11/2808cc4f-6bd5-43e5-b831-bae95a487589_292.jpg Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 4 times throughout the day. Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as nameless hills in Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.