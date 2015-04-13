Armenians violated ceasefire 38 times within a day

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 38 times within a day. "Report" informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Defense, Armenian armed units from positions in the Vazashen village of Ijevan regionfired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located innameless heights of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near the Talysh village of Goranboy region, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Kangarli, Namirli, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Agdam region, Garakhanbeyli, Ashagi Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, populated settlements Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli of Fizuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.