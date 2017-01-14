Armenians violated ceasefire 38 times in a day

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 38 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim village and nameless hills in Qazakh region, Alibayli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.