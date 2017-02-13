Armenians violated ceasefire 37 times using mortars, machine guns and grenade launchers

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 37 times throughout the day, using 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars, large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Farahli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Namirli, Garagashli, villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.