    Armenians violated ceasefire 34 times using mortars and large-caliber machine guns

    Azerbaijani Army positions in nameless hills and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region also were fired

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 34 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region and in Aygepar, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Alibayli, Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region, in nameless hills and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

