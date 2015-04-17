Armenians violated ceasefire 33 times within a day

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 33 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Vazashen village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Aghdam villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shirvanli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.