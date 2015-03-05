Armenians violated ceasefire 33 times within a day

Baku.5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 33 times within a day.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gadabay from the positions located in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Talysh, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Javahirli, Kangarli, Shuraabad, Khojavand villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojhavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.