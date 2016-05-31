 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 33 times in a day

    Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Jabrayil districts

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 33 times in a day.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.  

