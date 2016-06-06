Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 32 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at Aghdam village of Tovuz district underwent fire from the positions at Mosesgekh village of Berd district of Armenia. Our positions also fired from positions located in Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.