Armenians violated ceasefire 31 times in a day

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 31 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region and the nameless in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanabi village and the nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.