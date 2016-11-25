Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberian region, Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills, Gaymagli, Farahli villages of Gazakh region and Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shikhlar, Javahirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.