Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times using grenades and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 29 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village in Noyemberyan region and Ayqedzor village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village of Gazakh region and nameless hills village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar, Goranboy, Khojavand and Jabrayil regions.